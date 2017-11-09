6 New Technology Trends in Education in 2018

With over 6 billion people connected to their mobile phones, m-learning ought to be the next big trend in education

Blackboard, chalks, textbooks and ink pens are slowly becoming a thing of a past. It is time to embrace technology where digital facilities coupled with tech-savvy teachers are enriching students’ learning experiences. A little glimpse into the dynamic digital world is indicative of how technology has given a whole new meaning to education.

Education with the help of technology has crossed borders and has opened up a world of opportunities for students. From easy sharing of information to collaboration with the help of email and cloud applications to instant access to learning programs anytime, anywhere — here is how technology will alter the education sector in 2018.

1) Classroom on a Smartphone

With over 6 billion people connected to their mobile phones, m-learning ought to be the next big trend in education. With formal education taking a backseat, a more personalized, flexible, accessible and interactive version of e-learning has come to the fore. The high-speed internet connectivity in India is also significantly contributing to m-learning. It is empowering students to embrace technology and pursue their academic goals despite any geographical and socio-economic boundaries.

2) Storage on the Cloud

Cloud storage can make learning a lot easier for students. Students no longer need to worry about their files and documents getting deleted or buying a couple of USB flash drives or CDs to save their projects and assignments. All the content related to projects, schedules or assignments can be shared and securely stored on the cloud.

Teachers too can sort their files on a class-by-class basis and easily log on to view folders for each class and each student. This can be done without any geographical constraints and the security measures involved in cloud storage enable teachers and students to also keep their work safe.

3) Big Data

From students’ assignments, weekly tests, projects and attendance, there is scope for a lot of data generation in schools and colleges. All this information including the academic performance of students needs to be monitored in a timely fashion to understand which student is performing better and which student needs improvement.

Big data helps to analyze such large data sets and reveals important patterns and trends. Big data can save a lot of time and help teachers make use of the data efficiently. Big data is expected to rule the roost and emerge as a frontrunner in the education sphere in 2018.

4) Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

Every student has a different learning style. They each learn at a different pace, at a different progress rates. With Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, slow learning will gain prominence. Students will be able to pick up lessons at their own pace with the right mix of technology and devices. With the help of AI and machine learning, customised learning is sure to gain prominence and help transform training as per the strong and weak areas of a student.

5) Gamification in Learning

Instead of traditional education methods like step-by-step or rote learning, using video games and incorporating other game elements in education can motivate students to understand better and do well in their exams. Compared to the traditional classroom learning set up, gamification cuts down boredom and increases the overall productivity. Here, students are made to work in teams, collaborate and get connected to many learners in the same virtual space.

6) Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) have the ability to engage students like never before.While VR is an artificial, computer-generated simulation that immerses the user by making them feel like they are experiencing the simulated reality firsthand, AR is an indirect view of a physical, real-world environment whose elements are augmented with graphics and other sensory inputs.

AR and VR can create amazing learning experiences, and result in endless possibilities. These solutions can make learning fun and result in improved interaction and engagement during classes. The popularity of AR games such aswith youngsters is an evidence of the potential of these technologies to transform traditional methods of learning, help break down the walls of the classroom and enable students to think out of the box.