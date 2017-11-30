How to Take Risks That Win (Almost) Every Time

Knowing which risks to take, and how to take them, can be extremely helpful in stacking the odds in your favor.

November 30, 2017 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking 13,000 feet down out of an airplane, parachute pack secured, your heart beating in your throat, must be one of the most terrifying experiences imaginable. Though not all risks are life-threatening, all risks are frightening. As humans, we're constantly afraid of failure, of doing something wrong and of having to deal with the consequences. Yet, at the same time, there is nothing more rewarding than reaping the benefits of a risk gone right -- of landing safely ground, to build the earlier metaphor.

For entrepreneurs, risk taking is a necessity of the job. After all, we're never quite positive that things are going to work out the way we envision. We make choices daily which affect our business, and we can never be absolutely sure that we're making the right ones.

Related: How a 9-Year-Old Taught This Super Successful Entrepreneur About Taking Risks

Knowing which risks to take, and how to take them, can be extremely helpful in stacking the odds in your favor. While risks are unavoidable, approaching them strategically can be the best way to decrease your parachute's chances of failing, so to speak, and to produce measurable results that you would never have achieved had you avoided the risk in the first place.

In order to hone your risk-taking skills, here are some guidelines:

1. Information is your friend.

The more knowledge you have about any given topic, the less risky your endeavors will ultimately be. For example, many of the most steadily successful brokers on Wall Street are those who understand the patterns of the market better than anyone else. While there are always going to be those people who make millions off a risky uninformed bet, they are the same people who most likely will lose all their earnings on a single trade. Traders who build a sustainable career for themselves are the ones that have deep knowledge of the industry.

Similarly, you should be an expert in your field. You should know your industry well -- your product or service you are providing. You should understand the buying patterns of consumers, their motivation and pain points. What drives them to buy your products? Where and when do they buy? What makes them stop buying?

As an entrepreneur -- or in any profession that requires risks, really -- you'll want to have as much information as possible. The more you know, the fewer unknowns there are. The unknowns, ultimately, are what makes an action risky.

Related: 4 Signs You're Playing It Too Safe

2. Assess the risk carefully.

While risk is a reality of life, there is also something to be said for strong assessment skills. Being able to look at a risky situation and decide whether or not it's worth taking is a hallmark of a good businessperson.

Venture capital investors, for example, spend their entire careers deciding which companies are worth risking time and money on. Those who throw their money around recklessly, while admirable for their risk-taking, are not necessarily the most successful investors.

Being a good risk-taker involves using the information you have to assess a situation and decide whether or not the risk is worth it.

3. Learn from failure.

Appreciate that all risks are learning experiences. Especially those that don't pan out.

On some accounts, failure is actually more valuable than success. While failures may not lead to an increase in your bottom line, you can use the opportunity to glean important information about what you've done wrong, where you misstepped and how you can move forward in the future.

The biggest mistake many people make is seeing failure as a measure of who they are, rather than a measure of where they can go. We've all heard that failure is feedback. Most successful entrepreneurs failed at many ventures before they created that million-dollar offering. Most overnight successes took many years to make. If you take a risk and fail, learn from it. Ask yourself what you can do differently next time, and then move on. The only failure is not learning the lesson that it provides and using it to hone your next endeavor.

Related: Entrepreneurs Aren't Risk-Seekers -- They Just Handle Risk Better

According to Mark Zuckerberg, "The biggest risk is not taking any risk. In a world that's changing really quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks."

Taking risks is the only way to go from here to there. Even failed risks move you closer to your goals if you can turn that failure into valuable learning and a plan for improve your results next time.