360VUZ Gets Support From Du For Regional Expansion And User Acquisition
Image credit: du/360VUZ
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

Entrepreneur Middle East

Virtual reality startup 360VUZ is joining forces with telco du to bring VR experiences to users with their app. The collaboration will support 360VUZ’s user acquisition and regional growth with an expected month-on-month double digital growth, according to a statement by the company.

Having struck partnerships with Dubizzle, Flash Entertainment, Dubai Government, Apple, Samsung and Zain, the startup offers a virtual reality 360 degree app that offers a look at events, experiences, behind the scenes, and destinations. Earlier this year in May, the startup raised an undisclosed round of venture capital led by Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, along with other regional angel investors, which they proposed to use for accelerating growth, building its team, investing in its marketing and tech, and enhancing user experience.

And they’re ready for more- the startup aims to grow their user base and library with founder and CEO Khaled Zaatarah commenting: “We are proud to partner with du and are confident of the value du will bring to our expansion. This is just the beginning. We believe strong partnerships with the right idea and a strong team is what it takes to disrupt an industry and build an empire.”

The partnership also marks du’s commitment to empower local and regional startups to bring in new opportunities for its customers as well as support entrepreneurial events and entities in the region such as Step Conference and the Dubai Future Accelerators. It’s a positive indication for the region’s supportive entrepreneurship community as entities such as du and their partnerships with startups can bring benefits for both parties, and the larger ecosystem too.

