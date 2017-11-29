The Importance Of Cultivating Self-Discipline

November 29, 2017 4 min read

With self-discipline, most anything is possible.” - Theodore Roosevelt

Self-discipline, by definition, is the ability to control one's feelings and overcome one's weaknesses. It is the ability to pursue what one thinks is right, despite temptations to abandon it.

If you want to get somewhere in your life and in business, you have goals to achieve, and dreams to chase. Only some people are able to get where they want. Is it because of luck, talent, circumstances or hard work? For each individual, it can be one or more factors combined.

Of the thousands of principles of success developed over the years, this one skill will ensure that you will accomplish great things in your life. This skill will make you reach your optimum capacity, and you’ll become surprised of what you’ll be capable of doing. This skill is called self-discipline.

The common factor that every successful individual talk about in every interview and every post is their self-discipline. Regardless if you are talking to a business man, a sports player, or an artist, self-discipline is a fundamental element to success in many areas in life.

Self-discipline is commonly believed as being harsh on yourself, being limited and restricted in your life, but on the contrary, it is not. Self-discipline means self-control, which is a sign of inner strength- that you can control you actions and reactions.

It is what keeps you going when you face hard times, and makes bad times easier to get through. It gives you the power to stick to your decisions without changing your mind every now and then, as it structures your approach to your goals. It helps you to overcome addictions, procrastination and laziness. A self-disciplined entrepreneur is a master of his or her patience, who sees the big picture and sticks to it, rejecting the temptations, pleasures and gratifications that come across your way, in favor of a greater gain. Life has many obstacles in every area, and in order to cross over them and succeed, you have to be perseverant and persistent, and this requires self-discipline.

When you foster self-discipline within you, you will have a higher self-esteem and self-confidence, which consequently, will make you a happier individual. If you don’t feel like waking up at 5:00 am to hit your gym, then you will never will. You wake up to your workout not because you have to, but because you want to- and that what makes a difference between successful people and unsuccessful ones. You are an entrepreneur, you take risks, you are the momentum maker, you are a leader not a follower, and you lead by example.

Self-discipline is a practice, a habit, a skill, a philosophy, and a way of life.

Understand the importance of your life, your purpose and beware of your undisciplined behavior. Make an effort to stick to your decisions- even the simple ones. Be clear about what you want and where you want to reach, this will be your compass throughout your journey. Write your plan, your milestones, how to get where you want, and how you will measure success. Your plan is your blueprint. Trust yourself, your purpose and your plan. Believe in yourself, and you are halfway already.

Self-discipline is what makes a dreamer become a doer. The world needs more dreams and people who can chase them and make them happen. You can acknowledge the power and the importance of self-discipline, but very few will take steps to improve this skill. What are you going to do?

