Technology > Infographics

How Your Business Can Stay Ahead of the Game With Artificial Intelligence

There are some simple tactics to help your enterprise gain a foothold with this technology and reap the benefits.
Image credit: CHRISTIAN LAGEREK | SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY | Getty Images

Artificial intelligence holds great promise for everything from employee productivity to marketing campaign success. With early implementations of technologies such as predictive analytics, about half of the companies in three major business regions -- western Europe, Asia/Pacific and the United States -- plan to adopt some form of AI within the next five years.

While there are significant obstacles that you and your business should consider, from stakeholder buy-ins to a lack of skilled workers, there are some simple tactics to help your enterprise gain a foothold with this technology and reap the benefits.

Check out the IDC infographic below and be on your way to using AI to uncover new and unexpected insights.