Infographics

7 Storytelling Structures to Improve Your Presentations (Infographic)

What your favorite plots and your next business presentation should have in common.
7 Storytelling Structures to Improve Your Presentations (Infographic)
Image credit: Morsa Images | Getty Images
Reporting Intern
1 min read

Giving presentations, whether during meetings with co-workers or to potential new clients, can often seem intimidating. But luckily, there are tried and true ways to organize your information so that it is both easy to present and clear to your audience.

Related: 6 Ways to Take Your Presentation to the Next Level

In his book, The Seven Basic Plots: Why We Tell Stories, Christopher Booker explains how and why all stories boil down to one of seven plot structures, and how these can act as outlines for effectively presenting all sorts of information. By organizing presentations to follow these story structures, your audience will recognize the familiar flow, and find it easy to understand you and your content.

From overcoming a monster to rags to riches, check out this QuidCorner infographic to see how these familiar storylines can help your next PowerPoint leave a lasting impression.

