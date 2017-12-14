My Queue

Investors

MENA Investors' Forecasts for 2018: Amjad Ahmad, Managing Partner, Precinct Partners

Image credit: Precinct Partners
Managing Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

We picked the brains of investors looking at the Arab world for their expectations of the MENA entrepreneurial landscape in 2018, and their thoughts on sectors that we should keep an eye on next year. Here’s what Amjad Ahmad, Managing Partner, Precinct Partners, told us.

“There will be more late stage funding (Series B and beyond) as several strong startups mature and investor appetite improves. The quality of startups will improve as stronger entrepreneurs enter the market with higher early-stage funding and better support. Also, government initiatives across the region will lead to a larger pool of early-stage companies. I believe regional governments need to dramatically increase R&D and education investments in key sectors such as technology, renewable energy, transport/ logistics and financial services. Significant government backing will lead to long-term sustainability and leadership in these sectors, which will drive private sector development and investment.”

