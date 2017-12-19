Investors

MENA Investors' Forecasts for 2018: Allen Taylor, MD, Endeavor Catalyst

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
MENA Investors' Forecasts for 2018: Allen Taylor, MD, Endeavor Catalyst
Image credit: Endeavor UAE
Managing Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

We picked the brains of investors looking at the Arab world for their expectations of the MENA entrepreneurial landscape in 2018, and their thoughts on sectors that we should keep an eye on next year. Here’s what Allen Taylor, Managing Director, Endeavor Catalyst, told us.

“I think Egypt is still very much “underfunded” based on the level of entrepreneurial talent, demographics, market size, and so on. On the heels of the successful consumer-focused tech businesses, such as Souq.com, Careem, Anghami and Propertyfinder, I believe that there will very likely be a group of very big enterprise software, or ‘B2B’, businesses built in the region. Education technology —and the overall distribution of knowledge (e.g. books, publishing, school systems)— are other areas that are ripe for disruption.”

Related: MENA Investors' Forecasts for 2018: twofour54's Asma Al Qaseer and Dana Horska

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Investors

Plant-Based Investments Get GCC Boost From KBW Ventures Founder Prince Khaled Bin Alwaleed

Investors

An Eye For Growth: ASA Ventures Founder And CEO Arif Saiyad

Investors

How to Secure the Most Helpful Investors for Your Company