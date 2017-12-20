5 Tips to Nail a Job Interview

Every bullet on your resume is a part of the life that you lived. Be prepared with considerable degree of details to respond to every point on your resume.

December 20, 2017 4 min read

The hiring process in a company is incomplete without an interview. So, it’s important to indulge in some amount of preparation beforehand to succeed in the interview which will bring you one step closer to landing your dream job. It’s ok to be a little nervous during an interview, but taking necessary steps in advance can help you avoid these common mistakes.

Every year we see many freshers getting ready to join their dream company but cracking an interview in the present times is no more a cakewalk.

Entrepreneur India spoke to a few experts for some useful tips that will help job seekers to perform the best way possible in an interview:

Know The Interviewer:

No matter how much you've prepared for an interview, things can go wrong sometimes. Amisha Sethi, Global Marketing Head at Frrole DeepSense feels a classic spin on things where the candidate knows the interviewer beforehand can boost his/her confidence to crack any interview with ease.

"Can we demand a resume from the interviewer or know them before walking in for an interview? Impossible, right? What if you can know not just their name and designation, but something more like their leadership style or a sport they enjoy. Today, with advancements in technology and AI, multiple tools like DeepSense help interviewer dive deep and know any individual better. One can know something as crucial as the individual's personality, interests, work history, social authority and a lot more using public social footprints," Sethi explained adding that the other way around is possible too.

Be Original:

Interviews may be technical or non-technical / personality assessments, so the treatment all across by the interviewer may vary. For technical rounds, the subject matter expertise, technical know-how, depth, clarity, and command to handle a range of issues may dominate other factors of consideration. For other rounds, Kamal Karanth A, TalentSpecialist & Co-Founder, Xpheno recommends a few points to ponder over.

"It’s you who gets sold first, followed by what you are carrying. So make an impact, while you have an opportunity, which is generating further interest in a conversation. Secondly, be original and authentic because that's probably one way you manage conviction in the discussion throughout and take it to the logical end. Lastly, disagree politely when you need to, without walking into the ego space of the interviewer. Have the scope for a “maybe” even when you feel you are 100% bang on," he stressed.

Ask Questions:

Many interviewers wait for the candidate to open up themselves in the right proportion.

"Conduct a few deep probes to assess the interviewer’s style and expectation. You may choose to ask even explicitly if in doubt. Many interviewees fail in spite of content being available for discussion only on this account. Therefore, ask questions when you need to (not for the sake it) conveying your understanding in the discussion thus far," Karanth emphasized.

Know Your Resume:

According to Jatin Bhandari, Founder, PythaGURUS Education and Interview Ninjas, job seekers must make a resume they know very well.

"Every bullet on your resume is a part of the life that you have lived. Be prepared with a considerable degree of details to respond to every point on your resume. If the third point from the bottom is bothering you, and you are not certain how you are going face the counter question, the thought of getting a question from there will haunt you. Either you take that point off your resume before submitting the application or prepare extensively," said Bhandari.

Be Straightforward:

Bhandari further suggested that the candidates should be very straight about what they can do for the company and their understanding of the roles and responsibilities.

"You do not have to use heavy adjectives to call yourself an expert or a leader. Rather, your expertise should be reflected in very smart questions that you plan to ask about the role," he added.