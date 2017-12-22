Free Webinar: Tips Every Growing Company Should Follow

If you're ready for the next level, these tips and tools will set your business operations up for success.

You’re ready for financial mastery and to grow your business, so of course the technology you employ needs to be up for the challenge as well. Without the right tools, back-end operations such as supply chain, fulfillment, payment, and more can be mismanaged or even fall off the rails.

That’s the last thing any smart business owner or financial manager wants. As your business scales, you need the tools and tactics to drive the economic engine.



That’s precisely the point of this 60-minute webinar, “Tips Every Growing Company Should Follow.” Presented by NetSuite and Entrepreneur, this webinar will examine the pain points faced by every CFO or VP of finance, and offer the tips and tools every company will need to solve those problems and take your business to the next level.

Our panelists include Austin Harris, CFO of Richmond, Va.-based natural food brand Health Warrior, and Vita Bruno, the head of finance and HR at a space startup company that’s in stealth mode. Previously, Bruno served as head of finance at Nebula, which was in the cloud computing space.

Jill Schiefelbein, a business communication expert and Entrepreneur Press author, will serve as moderator.

The “Tips Every Growing Company Should Follow” webinar will take place Wednesday, February 14th at 9:00 AM PST/ 12:00 EST.