5 Common Misconceptions about Ad Networks

December 23, 2017 4 min read

Advertising has been around since the advent of business activities in some form or the other. The concept of advertising has been evolving ever since the problem of selling a less desirable inventory came into existence. Advertising is long seen as a tool for generating the desire and need for the product in the consumers’ mind. Over the period of time, advertising has evolved with technology and currently, it has emerged as the knight and shining armour for every business.

Nowadays the corporate sector has a strong association with ad network industry to cater the specialized ads focused on target consumer and their behaviour. This association has leveraged the corporate sector on a very major level. With the aid of technology, ad industry has been able to achieve many milestones and establish itself as a market force worth reckoning. However, some common misconceptions about the ad networks still exist. Let's take a look at some of them and scrutinize their realities.

Ad Networks Are Not Good an Option When it Comes to Branding

Ad Networks are conceived as a low-cost and efficient lead platform for marketing. Many advertisers believe that branding requires several forms of marketing. However, their belief about ad networks is not all true, as ad networks do play an effective role in branding when used intelligently. The intellectual use of ad network with behavioural network helps in optimizing the frequency distribution and creativity of ads. Branding is no big deal for ad networks as they maintain the minimum frequency of 3-10 impression per user. This frequency plays a key role in building a strong impression about the brand.

Rewarded Ads Create Low-quality Users

Rewarded ads have been considered as a cheap and effortless way of attracting traffic. From the past few years, this concept has transformed completely, as now rewarded ads are not only used for charting but also for providing ROI-positive users. These ads are just like any other type of advertising and their correct enactment leads to an increase in user engagement and the time users spend on mobile apps.

Ads Reduce User Engagement

Many mobile app owners worry that increasing ad pop-ups will reduce their app usage, in fact, the reality is the exact opposite of what they think. Results show that users find rewarded ads more engaging and interactive as they find a strong reason to keep using the app. Also, as per a research conducted by an international publisher of mobile and social games shows that users who watched at least one rewarded video were more active in the game than others.

Ad Networks Do Not Reach the Right Audience

In mobile advertising, it's all about understanding and reaching the accurate audience. There exists a myth that with digital advertising, reaching the right audience is difficult and if the advertiser after all the efforts manages to reach them, the frequency is very low. But the reality is that the majority of ad networks know the availability and nature of their target audience.

Longer Visits Means Better Engagement

Judging the engagement of your page by the time spent by the user is a complete misconception. It's important that a person doesn't not just bounce back from the page but a longer stay isn't much of a help either. As per a survey conducted in Manchester, the major portion of lead was generated on the first page of the website and it keeps decreasing with more pages. So always focus on your content and ad placement strategy as these are the only factors that will increase user engagement.