Contributor

Founder, Apps Discover Technologies

Ashish Bahukhandi is the founding member of premium mobile and desktop ad network company, AppsDiscover Technologies Pvt. Ltd. He had completed his Engineering in Computer Science from Career Institute of Technology & Management (CITM), Faridabad, Haryana, India. Being a tech savvy, he envisaged a bright business opportunity in ever-growing internet industry which inspired him to establish AppsDiscover, a premium Digital Ad Network Marketing Company offering the most preferred online affiliate programs & affiliate marketing products which help advertisers across multiple industrial backgrounds to advertise their brands (products/services) and track mobile ad campaigns in the easiest way possible. Started with an office in Gurgaon, Haryana the company’s operations have now extended far and wide in the South-East Asia market with a sturdy base in Singapore and Indonesia.