Contributor
Founder, Apps Discover Technologies

Ashish Bahukhandi is the founding member of premium mobile and desktop ad network company, AppsDiscover Technologies Pvt. Ltd. He had completed his Engineering in Computer Science from Career Institute of Technology & Management (CITM), Faridabad, Haryana, India. Being a tech savvy, he envisaged a bright business opportunity in ever-growing internet industry which inspired him to establish AppsDiscover, a premium Digital Ad Network Marketing Company offering the most preferred online affiliate programs & affiliate marketing products which help advertisers across multiple industrial backgrounds to advertise their brands (products/services) and track mobile ad campaigns in the easiest way possible. Started with an office in Gurgaon, Haryana the company’s operations have now extended far and wide in the South-East Asia market with a sturdy base in Singapore and Indonesia.

More From Ashish Bahukhandi

AI Carving The Niche Of Digital Advertising
Advertising

AI Carving The Niche Of Digital Advertising

The technology has been a catalyst in the constant growth of digital advertising
4 min read
#5 Common Misconceptions about Ad Networks
Advertising

#5 Common Misconceptions about Ad Networks

Focusing on content and ad placement strategy helps increase the user engagement by quite a margin
4 min read
Busting #4 Biggest Myths of Mobile Advertising
Mobile Advertising

Busting #4 Biggest Myths of Mobile Advertising

There are still several other misconceptions that prevent brand owners from increasing their budget for mobile advertising
4 min read
#8 Reasons Why Mobile Advertising is Essential for Start-ups
Mobile Advertising

#8 Reasons Why Mobile Advertising is Essential for Start-ups

Potential growth rate of mobile advertising can be judged by the hike in mobile ad spend rate
4 min read
