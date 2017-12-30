My Queue

67 Fascinating Facts About Ecommerce vs. Brick and Mortar (Infographic)

There are pros and cons to both.
Image credit: d3sign | Getty Images

While many people believe brick-and-mortar shops are doomed in today’s tech-driven world, there are still a number of people who prefer this hands-on method over shopping online. In fact, offline sales are 10 times bigger than online sales in the U.S. But online shopping is growing at a significant rate. Researchers predicted a 15 percent growth in U.S. sales and total value for online shopping between 2016 and 2017, while offline only saw a 4.5 percent increase.

There are almost as many people who prefer to shop in stores rather than online -- with 51 percent of Americans preferring ecommerce, and 49 percent preferring heading into an actual store. However, a larger portion of millennials (67 percent) prefer shopping online over offline.

The top reasons people like to shop online are being able to shop 24/7, compare prices, find sales and have a greater variety of options. Of course, for many, nothing beats in-store shopping, which offers people the ability to see an item before buying, avoid paying shipping costs and being able to talk to a sales representative.

To learn more, check out Shopping.fm’s infographic below.