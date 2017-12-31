How to Set Boundaries to Build Thriving Relationships

Boundaries are something that we all need to create and stand by.

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



"Creating boundaries is not about creating a wall; it's creating an agreement."

There’s a lot going on in this world lately with relationships being violated. We’re seeing it daily with the #MeToo movement and so many people in Hollywood coming forward.

Problems aren’t just occurring in intimate relationships, but in business, family, friendships and so on. Almost all of this stems from boundaries being crossed.

Boundaries are something that we all need to create and stand by. But we can’t just create them, we need to communicate them. We need to make sure the people in our lives are clear about our boundaries and express ourselves the moment that they are crossed.

You are a beautiful person and worth the best so make sure others are aware of that.

I know it’s hard, and that you probably worry about being fired or losing someone close to you. You can’t be anxious because in the end, that job or that relationship isn’t make you happy. In fact, losing it will open you up to new opportunities.

The worst-case scenario about expressing and honoring your barriers is that things will get better -- even if it means moving on.

On this episode, we are joined again by the amazing Chris Lee. Lee has been on my show more than anyone else -- a total of 13 times since episode 36.

Each time we have him on the air he gives incredible insights and has been by my side through some huge transformations. He’s helped me come clean about my past and build better and stronger relationships in all aspects of my live.

Lee is a man on a mission committed to transforming the world one heart at a time. Lee has spent over 30 years of his life transforming the lives of thousands of people worldwide through workshops, coaching and participation in media, ultimately teaching people how to live an abundant, prosperous life.

He joins us today to give insights on how to increase yourself worth, learn to set boundaries and how to build the most important relationship – with yourself – on Episode 580.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio, Google Play or TuneIn.