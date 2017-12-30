Entrepreneurs

It Ain't Easy, But It Can Be Done: Life As An Entrepreneur

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
It Ain't Easy, But It Can Be Done: Life As An Entrepreneur
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Founder, BOXknocks.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In late 2015, I took a brave decision of introducing my startup BOXKnocks to the UAE (and the world), and since then, my whole life has been turned upside down. There were obstacles aplenty- but I also found ways to get past them. In the hopes that the lessons I learnt will be of use to other entrepreneurs, here are a few of the hurdles I found in my path, and how I worked with them:

1. Negative people It is almost impossible to start a new business without getting discouraged even from the people closest to you. That is when you realize that it’s time to reprioritize your life goals, and know exactly who you want to keep around you, or simply let go of.

2. It’s lonely going solo It is a fact that not everyone in your circle will share your vision, and thus, you will often feel lonely on this journey. It is a very bad feeling you simply need to live with- but you can also learn how to work around it in order to reach your goals.

3. Work is non-stop One of the reasons for becoming an entrepreneur is to escape the 9-to-5 day job, but what most entrepreneurs don’t know is that they are entering a new phase of working twice as much in order to have a successful business. Entrepreneurship is not easy, and it’s definitely not for everyone.

4. Lack of financial support If you believe in your idea and you totally breathe it day in and day out, you will do the impossible to keep it running no matter what. That’s why you keep feeding it from your own money (if you couldn’t secure a seed funding), but you won’t be able to see returns for a long time.

5. Lack of sleep Since your startup is your baby, you keep thinking about it 24/7. Especially at night when you’re about to sleep, all of the positive and negative thoughts will rush into your mind- and that makes for an uncomfortable night. That’s why it is highly recommended to practice some sports in order to release some of this stress, and get a good night’s rest afterward.

Related: 10 Things You Should Know Before Uprooting Your Life To Become An Entrepreneur

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Amina Altai
Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Partied With Lloyd Blankfein and Model Karlie Kloss Aboard Billionaire David Geffen's Superyacht

Entrepreneurs

Driven to Succeed: How an Entrepreneur's Love of Cars Led to a Lifetime of Success

Entrepreneurs

The No. 1 Skill You Need for the Best Business Results, According to Founder and CEO Roberto Candelaria