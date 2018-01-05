Lifestyle

Raining Deals: Make 2018 A Year Of Savings With The ENTERTAINER App

Image credit: The ENTERTAINER
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The quickest way to make more money is to save some money, and the ENTERTAINER is here to make you richer in 2018. In case you’ve been living under a rock, the ENTERTAINER is the leading provider of Buy One Get One Free, and discount offers for restaurants, bars, spas, attractions, activities, salons, sports, fitness venues and more across the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. Their offers are packaged as annual products specific to your city. For example, ENTERTAINER Dubai features offers for thousands of venues across Dubai in various categories like restaurants, attractions, leisure, and more. These offers used to be presented as coupons, but the company recently said goodbye to the book and the product is now completely digital.

Image credit: The ENTERTAINER.

So how do you get it? Just download the free ENTERTAINER app for your iOS or Android smartphone. You can then select products based on your location, and purchase and unlock offers using the app. Going all digital also gives you more opportunities to save. When you purchase a digital product, you become an ENTERTAINER member, which gives you access to new venues that are added all year long, and the chance to earn Smile rewards points every time you use the app. Smiles is a virtual currency system that works a bit like a rewards or loyalty program. If you own an ENTERTAINER digital product, you can earn Smiles in many different ways and use them to get rewards.

Image credit: The ENTERTAINER.

For example, if you’ve used all of the offers for your favorite venue, you can buy back an offer for 1,000 Smiles. Oh, and in case you’re wondering how to help your friends, the ENTERTAINER can be shared with up to 10 other people. Simply give them the username and password to your account, and then they can log into, and use the app on their phones. ENTERTAINER products are valid for one year, starting on January 2, and expiring on December 30, so get yourself started, and make this a year of savings.

