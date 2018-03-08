A Hurricane Took Her Home and Uprooted Her Staff: Hear How This Entrepreneur Pushed Forward and Recommitted to Her Company

/

Recommit to your responsibilities.

How Success Happens is a podcast featuring polar explorers, authors, ultra marathoners, artists and more to better understand what connects dreaming and doing. Linda Lacina, Entrepreneur.com's managing editor, guides these chats so anyone can understand the traits that underpin achievement and what fuels the decisions to push us forward. Listen below or click here to read more shownotes.

Starting any business brings its share of hurdles. But in 2012, Dr. Piraye Beim found herself fundraising for her women’s health company Celmatix while six months pregnant and after Hurricane Sandy destroyed her home and uprooted her New York City staff.

The founder and her team spent the weeks after the storm rebuilding their lives while keeping the company going, with some forced to work from Starbucks given the power outages throughout lower Manhattan.

In that trauma, Beim, a molecular biologist who left academics to start a company that would help improve women’s reproductive healthcare, found real power in recommitting to her responsibilities, not just to her staff, but to other women and families trying to conceive -- real people that that her company was founded to help.

Beim, who as a child moved with her parents from Turkey to the United States as a child, felt she had a special opportunity as a first generation immigrant.

“You have been handed a platform that the people you left behind at home do not have,” she says in this week’s How Success Happens podcast. “And no matter what the hardship, no matter the pleasure you’d rather spend your time doing, you know you have a responsibility to to carry that ball forward. And I feel and that's something I certainly have to recommit to on a constant basis.”

In this week’s podcast, she’ll talk about the practical strategies she uses to power through tough times -- and to truly enjoy the good moments as well. She’ll share words of comfort for other entrepreneurs, along with her words of wisdom.

To subscribe to this podcast, find us on the following platforms: SoundCloud, Stitcher, iTunes, Google Play.