There's Now a Girl Pop Group Dedicated to Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies

For many of us, the particulars of cryptocurrency are somewhat abstract. But lately, as the value of Bitcoin has soared and even legacy companies such as Kodak are getting in on the action with currency of its own, there is no doubt that it is becoming a significant part of the mainstream conversation.

Japan last spring recognized Bitcoin as legal tender. And this week, a cryptocurrency themed pop group is making its debut. Yes, really. You could only pay for tickets to their concert, with, you guessed it, cryptocurrency.

The band is called Kasotsuka Shojo, which translates to Virtual Currency Girls. Each of the eight members represent a different kind of cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple, which you can see by the symbols featured on the masks they wear.

The group’s 18-year-old leader, Rara Naruse -- she’s bitcoin, obviously -- said in a statement, “We want to promote the idea through entertainment that virtual currencies are not just a tool for speculation but are a wonderful technology that will shape the future.”

On message to the end, Kasotsuka Shojo’s first single is called "The Moon and Virtual Currencies and Me" and it is an anthem warning about the importance of keeping your information secure online and being aware of fraud. It’s pretty upbeat. Take a listen for yourself.