The Keys to Persuasion and Powerful Self-Confidence

As you know, my biggest goal is to serve you. I dedicate every day to trying to help as many people as I can. When I get on a stage I try to speak to each individual person in the crowd; I try to reach out to every member of the audience and truly help them. I want them to take action and leave with the tools they need to change their life.

I’ve been fortunate enough to become friends with an amazing speaker that is of the same mindset, Ed Mylett.

If you haven’t heard of Ed before, you’ve been missing out. Ed started out with the dream of playing professional baseball. But like so many of us, an injury changed his course in life. Instead, his first job out of college was helping boys at a foster home who came from abused families. It’s there where he found his life mission: to serve.

He saw in the eyes of these boys that they wanted what everyone wants -- to be loved and appreciated. This ended up taking him down the road of servitude later in life.

Today, Ed is one of the premier business leaders, peak performance experts and motivational speakers in the world. He has a passion for mentoring and coaching others on what it takes to become a champion in all areas of life.

He has shared the stage and has very close personal relationships with other business legends such as Tony Robbins, John Maxwell, Phil Knight and many others.

Hear his insights on life, public speaking and so much more on Episode 586.

