ArabNet Beirut 2018 Will Focus On Digital Transformation, Adtech, Fintech And More

ArabNet Beirut 2018 Will Focus On Digital Transformation, Adtech, Fintech And More
Image credit: ArabNet
Entrepreneur Staff
Entrepreneurs, the events and networking season is here. Get ready for one of the key digital and entrepreneurship gatherings in the region, as the 9th edition of ArabNet Beirut 2018 gets set to take place on February 20-22, 2018 at Beirut, Lebanon. Hosting over 80 expert speakers from the MENA region and beyond, this year’s ArabNet Beirut gets bigger featuring insights under four separate tracks: Digital Transformation Forum, Media and Advertising Forum, Innovation and Investment Forum (a chance to pitch to investors), and the Banking Innovation Day (covering the latest fintech trends impacting the sector).

ArabNet Beirut 2018 also offers over 50 regional and global companies a chance to exhibit their solutions and connect with visiting delegates through its Techfair exhibition. The conference will also feature Founder’s Day (previously known as Prototype Day), sessions offering hands-on workshops on legal, financial and HR training, product development, user experience, and more.

Besides offering a complete look at the region's digital evolution, ArabNet Beirut also acts as a battleground for ambitious entrepreneurs, hosting four competitions that recognize emerging enterprises- The Startup Battle (a competition with a US$20,000 prize, and the top 3 winners of which will compete at the Startup Championship in Dubai in May), the Ideathon Challenge for aspiring entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas, the Creative Combat- a platform for aspiring marketing talents to showcase their campaigns, and the Innovation Avenue, a challenge for hardware innovators.

Angel Saad Gómez, Venture Partner, Oak Investment Partners, Heba Sayed, Marketing Manager, Watson Customer Engagement - Middle East & Africa, IBM, Maan Eshgi, Partner, VentureSouq, and Zeina Saab Co-Founder, SE Factory, are a few of the speakers set to share insights at the event. ArabNet Beirut will be held with the support of partners including Banque Du Liban, Beirut Digital District, and CreditBank, and Entrepreneur Middle East, among others.

To know more about what's in store, and to secure your spot for the event, register here.

