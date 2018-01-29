My Queue

News and Trends > Elon Musk

Elon Musk's Boring Company Has Made $3.5 Million on Flamethrowers in 2 Days

Musk wasn't kidding when he said flamethrowers would follow hats in the Boring Company merch line.
Elon Musk's Boring Company Has Made $3.5 Million on Flamethrowers in 2 Days
Image credit: The Boring Company
Associate Editor

By now, we all should have learned that when Elon Musk says he’s going to do something, he does it. Even when it seems like a joke at first.

After the successful sale of 50,000 $20 hats (a cool $1 million) through his latest venture, The Boring Company, Musk has released a new product: a flamethrower. And in less than two days, he’s already sold more than 7,000 units at $500 each -- $3.5 million in total sales (and counting).

On Dec. 10, Musk had tweeted that he’d start selling the Boring Company flamethrower once hat sales topped 50,000 units. He made good on his promise when he unveiled the device (weapon?) Jan. 27 on Instagram with the caption, “Say hello to my little friend…”

Musk, who splits his time as the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has been updating a Twitter thread with the number of flamethrowers sold throughout the past two days.

 

Say hello to my little friend …

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Jan 27, 2018 at 4:42pm PST

The flamethrower is available for pre-order for $500 (plus tax) on the Boring Company’s website.

For the uninitiated, Elon Musk founded The Boring Company (as in tunnel boring) in 2017 after becoming frustrated by heavy traffic in Los Angeles. He’s announced plans to construct a traffic 6.5-mile traffic tunnel in L.A. as the company’s first project. (That is, after drumming up buzz with merch sales.)

Over the weekend, Musk also tweeted about the potential utility of the Boring Company flamethrower, with sales pitches such as, “guaranteed to liven up any party!” and “great for roasting nuts.”

Ever-engaging with his fans and followers, he’s also debunked rumors that he’s creating a zombie apocalypse to generate demand for flamethrowers.

As of this morning (Jan. 29), Musk’s Twitter bio reads “Zombie Defender.”