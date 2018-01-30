Syrian Entrepreneurs, Jusoor Entrepreneurship Program Is Looking For You

January 30, 2018 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Jusoor, a non-profit powered by Syrian expatriates to empower Syrian youth in the fields of education, entrepreneurship, and community engagement, is calling for entries from aspiring Syrian entrepreneurs for its fourth annual Entrepreneurship Competition. Open for applications until February 10, 2018, the challenge is looking for entrepreneurs who want to develop their idea, hone entrepreneurial skills, and earn financial assistance for their ventures.

Jusoor’s program caters to Syrian entrepreneurs, wherever they may be based, with teams requiring to have at least one member who is a Syrian national or Palestinian-Syrian. The competition is open to projects across sectors in their seed stages, with a focus on social and economic development ideas. After a ten-day training bootcamp for the participating ventures to be held in Beirut, the Jusoor Entrepreneurship competition concludes with a final Demo Day to be held on March 3, 2018 at Beirut Digital District, Jusoor’s strategic partner. The final three winners will be decided by a panel of judges, and stand to win prizes of US$10,000 for first place, $7,000 for second place, and $5,000 for the third place winners.

“Our biggest value add through our annual competition is the bootcamp that we run in Beirut for the finalist teams,” says Dania Ismail, Board Member and Director of Entrepreneurship Program, Jusoor. “They will receive an intensive 10-day training and mentorship through a program created by Jusoor and tailored to their needs. They will get to interact with some of the best role models and mentors both regionally and internationally.” Additionally, the teams will also get to attend ArabNet Beirut in February, and also visit some top Lebanon-based accelerators such as Berytech, and enjoy sessions from Jusoor partners including Wamda, Dubarah, Spark, and others.

Launched in 2014, Jusoor says it has so far supported over 65 startups, and trained over 130 Syrian entrepreneurs. The partners for this year’s events include Capital Guidance, Spark, Beirut Digital District, ArabNet, Wamda, MIT Arab Enterprise Forum, Techstars, Berytech, Techfugees, Startup Syria and media partner Haykal Media.

Related: Four Syrian Startups Determined To Make It Big