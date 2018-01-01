Entrepreneur Ecosystems

How Genius Picked Its Headquarters' New 'Hood'
The founders of Genius did much more than scour for the next hot, trendy area.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
These 7 Startups Exemplify NYC's Buzzing Startup Scene
New York City's association with Wall Street, big banks and hedge funds eclipses the fact it is home to a thriving startup culture.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
5 Things the World Cup Can Teach Us About Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurs, local or global, can learn from how organizers of the World Cup have deftly leveraged trends in globalization and technology.
Ryan Sweeney | 5 min read
Fewer Americans Are Launching Businesses. Here's the Silver Lining. (Infographic)
U.S. entrepreneurial activity has declined for the last three years, but the percentage of entrepreneurs who are launching businesses out of necessity has also fallen, according to a study.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Obama Rallies Dream Team of Entrepreneurs at White House
LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman and designer Tory Burch were among the handful of entrepreneurs who met with President Obama today as he looks to bolster entrepreneurship throughout the U.S. and abroad.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Artists Are Job-Creating Entrepreneurs, Too.
As part of Global Entrepreneurship Week, the Kauffman Foundation released a report today on how cities can encourage cultural entrepreneurs.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Startup Entrepreneurship Growing at an Exponential Rate
As the sixth annual Global Entrepreneurship Week kicks off, the community of entrepreneurs and mentors across the globe is surging.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Forget the Flu: Entrepreneurship May Be Viral
A new study by the Kauffman Foundation suggests that knowing an entrepreneur might convince you to become one.
Brian Patrick Eha | 2 min read
What Makes Silicon Valley Successful? Not What You Think
A white paper released by the entrepreneurship organization Kauffman Foundation today says it is the presence of existing companies, not a network of local universities generating talent, that most directly spurs startup activity.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
Why Everyone Will Have to Become an Entrepreneur (Infographic)
From those doing manual labor to those in the C-suite, workers of all kinds are facing more pressure to embrace an entrepreneurial way of thinking.
Catherine Clifford | 1 min read
