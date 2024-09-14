Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Adrian Sepulveda, Entrepreneur and Founder of Seguimos Creciendo, an e-commerce platform that helps entrepreneurs build online communities and sell courses, comes from humble beginnings. He states that he sold jewelry from the trunk of his car to pay for his university bills, which taught him the value of entrepreneurship and helped him see the potential of online sales. After building his jewelry line, Elite Jewelry LLC, he realized the power of e-commerce and decided to create Seguimos Creciendo to help empower other entrepreneurs to develop their communities

What is Seguimos Creciendo?

According to Sepulveda, Seguimos Creciendo is all about continuous growth, whereupon thousands of entrepreneurs can work to build and grow their online businesses. The platform allows these entrepreneurs to create and sell courses that help others glean from their knowledge. Additionally, the platform features the "We Keep Growing" community, which allows participants to ask questions and receive help from other e-commerce entrepreneurs. This, Sepulveda says, fosters a space for entrepreneurs to thrive and grow together.

"[I understand] the struggles of starting alone," Sepulveda says, and as a result, is "driven to help others navigate these challenges and succeed."

To help entrepreneurs reach their goals, Sepulveda prioritizes accessibility and affordability on Seguimos Creciendo, as he believes that everyone should have the opportunity to learn and succeed in digital entrepreneurship regardless of their financial situation. By keeping costs low and providing a platform where anyone can create and manage their community, Seguimos Creciendo is committed to breaking down barriers and ensuring that financial limitations do not prevent people from achieving their goals.

Notable Highlights

Sepulveda states that he has been recognized by the Puerto Rican media as a successful entrepreneur and has also been acknowledged by Shopify as one of the best platforms for community building in Puerto Rico.

While these accomplishments help solidify his presence in the world of e-commerce, Sepulveda says that meeting a fellow Puerto Rican entrepreneur while boarding a plane truly ignited his passion. He says that this Puerto Rican man shared his life story with tears in his eyes, explaining how difficult it was to leave his homeland to seek better opportunities.

The encounter moved Sepulveda, especially when he later learned that this Puerto Rican man had joined the Seguimos Creciendo platform to create his community. Through the tools and support provided by the platform, he was able to build a successful online store and community and has since generated enough income to work remotely. The stranger proudly shared that creating this business allowed him to return to Puerto Rico to continue his entrepreneurial journey, showcasing just how powerful the potential of Seguimos Creciendo can be.

Future Aspirations

Sepulveda says that, within the next few years, he sees Seguimos Creciendo growing into a leading platform where entrepreneurs from all over the world can create and manage their communities. His goal is to expand internationally, reaching beyond Puerto Rico and the United States to empower individuals everywhere to build online business success.

"We aspire to foster a diverse and vibrant ecosystem on our platform, where users continuously learn from each other, share experiences, and support one another's growth," Sepulveda says.

"By providing the tools and resources necessary for success, we aim to create a thriving, collaborative environment that enables people to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams and transform their lives through online business."