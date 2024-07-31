Get All Access for $5/mo

India's First Investor Accelerator Launched by IIMA Ventures for Early-Stage Investors IIMA Ventures recently introduced its 'Venture Investing Accelerator' to assist amateur investors. IIMA dotes this as an exclusive program to equip the new investors in the community with essential knowledge and know-how to excel at early-stage investing.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

IIMA Ventures

IIMA Ventures recently introduced its 'Venture Investing Accelerator' to assist amateur investors. IIMA dotes this as an exclusive program to equip the new investors in the community with essential knowledge and know-how to excel at early-stage investing.

According to IIMA Ventures, new investors and fund managers often find it challenging to identify companies worthy enough for investments or with positive exits, The firm aims to distill learnings from its decade and half journey as one of the major investors and support novice investors in efficiently contributing to the country's burgeoning startup ecosystem in the country.

The accelerator program will offer the participants the chance to learn from and network with IIMA Professors, IIMA Ventures Partners, established leaders in venture investing, and peers while receiving bespoke mentoring catering to individual mentalities and preferences.

Supriya Sharma, Partner, at IIMA Ventures, said that the venture capital asset class continues to expand, and now is the ideal time for individuals to learn how to invest effectively. The program will offer participants fundamentals, actionable insights, and mentorship from seasoned investors and industry experts.

"By leveraging the extensive experience and resources of IIMA Ventures, we aim to create a new generation of savvy investors who can navigate the complexities of early-stage investing and drive meaningful impact in the startup ecosystem," said Supriya Sharma.

The startup ecosystem in India has seen tremendous growth and between 2020 and 2024, the number of startups more than doubled according to the firm's data. It also reports that the number of investors has surged nine times between 2015 and 2022.

Policies designed by the government also aid the ecosystem and has been a big reason in the surging entrepreneurial activities across cities pan-tier. More capital influx has also enabled startups with better access to funding.

As for the program itself, it is designed to be a flexible, experience-based program where participants can pick their specific milestones. The participants will also shadow parts of the venture investing process that are most relevant to their journeys. New investors vying to be angels will be educated with deal scouting, structuring, due diligence, term sheet drafting, monitoring mechanisms, and exit preparations. For investors with their funds, IIMA Ventures says that the training will be different due to a highly flexible learning environment.

The 'Venture Investing Accelerator' includes a 3-Day Bootcamp on the IIMA Campus, scheduled for August 8-10, 2024.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

He Spent a Weekend Working on His Side Hustle in an Airbnb. Then a 'Big Breakthrough' Led to $53 Million — and Counting.

Anish Dhar, co-founder and CEO of Cortex, got the idea for the project management platform while he was an engineer at Uber.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

These Grandparents Make $10,000 a Month on Their Delivery Side Hustle, With Free Workcations — 'We Hit a Hotel With a Pool'

These seniors started driving for Instacart and Doordash, then added apps from there. Within a few months, the "Gigging Grandparents" had turned a part-time delivery gig into a comfortable living.

By Frances Dodds
Science & Technology

I Teach AI and Entrepreneurship. Here's How Entrepreneurs Can Use AI to Better Understand Their Target Customers.

Here's how entrepreneurs can leverage the power of AI to analyze customer data, extract valuable insights and make data-driven decisions.

By Erik Noyes
Business News

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Calls Mark Zuckerberg's Vision for the Future of AI a 'Home Run Idea'

Here's how Zuckerberg sees AI affecting Facebook, Instagram, and other Meta products.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Don't Follow Your Passion to Build Wealth, Do This Instead, Says Scott Galloway

Galloway says the relationship between mastery and passion matters — and can lead to more money.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel