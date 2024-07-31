IIMA Ventures recently introduced its 'Venture Investing Accelerator' to assist amateur investors. IIMA dotes this as an exclusive program to equip the new investors in the community with essential knowledge and know-how to excel at early-stage investing.

According to IIMA Ventures, new investors and fund managers often find it challenging to identify companies worthy enough for investments or with positive exits, The firm aims to distill learnings from its decade and half journey as one of the major investors and support novice investors in efficiently contributing to the country's burgeoning startup ecosystem in the country.

The accelerator program will offer the participants the chance to learn from and network with IIMA Professors, IIMA Ventures Partners, established leaders in venture investing, and peers while receiving bespoke mentoring catering to individual mentalities and preferences.

Supriya Sharma, Partner, at IIMA Ventures, said that the venture capital asset class continues to expand, and now is the ideal time for individuals to learn how to invest effectively. The program will offer participants fundamentals, actionable insights, and mentorship from seasoned investors and industry experts.

"By leveraging the extensive experience and resources of IIMA Ventures, we aim to create a new generation of savvy investors who can navigate the complexities of early-stage investing and drive meaningful impact in the startup ecosystem," said Supriya Sharma.

The startup ecosystem in India has seen tremendous growth and between 2020 and 2024, the number of startups more than doubled according to the firm's data. It also reports that the number of investors has surged nine times between 2015 and 2022.

Policies designed by the government also aid the ecosystem and has been a big reason in the surging entrepreneurial activities across cities pan-tier. More capital influx has also enabled startups with better access to funding.

As for the program itself, it is designed to be a flexible, experience-based program where participants can pick their specific milestones. The participants will also shadow parts of the venture investing process that are most relevant to their journeys. New investors vying to be angels will be educated with deal scouting, structuring, due diligence, term sheet drafting, monitoring mechanisms, and exit preparations. For investors with their funds, IIMA Ventures says that the training will be different due to a highly flexible learning environment.

The 'Venture Investing Accelerator' includes a 3-Day Bootcamp on the IIMA Campus, scheduled for August 8-10, 2024.