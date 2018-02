While celebrity chef Sunny Anderson has always loved to tailgate and entertain on game days, she continually faced a problem. She'd long searched for a resusable solution to bring soda and food to parties and locations. With nothing on the market, she finally decided to invent one herself. Called the Infladium (available in Party City stores across the country), the inflatable cooler is designed to look like a football stadium. In this video, she explains how she researched the idea, pitched it to execs at Party City and worked through each step of the design process to bring it to market.