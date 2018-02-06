My Queue

Elon Musk and SpaceX Just Made History With Successful Falcon Heavy Launch

There's now a Tesla Roadster floating through space.
Elon Musk and SpaceX Just Made History With Successful Falcon Heavy Launch
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Staff Writer. Covers media, tech, startups, culture and workplace trends.

With today's successful launch and landing of the first test flight of the Falcon Heavy rocket, Elon Musk and the team at SpaceX just got one step closer to their goal of getting a manned mission to Mars by 2024.

And as of this afternoon, a cherry red Tesla roadster “driven” by a dummy aptly named Starman is on its way to the red planet. That’s perhaps a bit excessive. But we can hardly begrudge wanting to go over the top when Musk’s victory lap is quite literally sending his car into orbit around the planet he has a pretty decent plan to colonize.

So what can you learn from Musk and company’s audacious attempt?

If you had a chance to watch the livestream, the only sound louder than that of the actual liftoff and thrust of the rocket was the cheering from the SpaceX team. You want to surround yourself with people who are just as excited as you are (including the earnest presenters of the livestream).

And you can’t do great things without some detours along the way. Back in September, the company released a supercut of all the times that their tests didn’t work.

Which goes to show, even if you literally crash and burn many, many times, you should never give up on big dreams.