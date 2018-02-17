55 Must-Know SEO Tricks for Business Websites (Infographic)

For any business, it’s more important than ever to have an online presence -- and that goes beyond just having a website. In order to get your company out there and traffic to your website, you’ve got to have some stellar SEO practices in place.

Related: These 9 SEO Tips Are All You'll Ever Need to Rank in Google

While the idea might sound daunting, it’s easier than you think. But first, do some research and know exactly what’s in store when it comes to search engine optimization. According to recent research from graphic design firm Milkwhale, Google is likely your best bet when choosing which search engine to focus on. Google accounts for 81 percent of desktop search traffic worldwide, getting an average 57,000 clicks per second, 100 billion searches a month and 2 trillion searches per year. That’s a lot of opportunity.

Related: SEO Tutorial: 12 Immutable Laws For Dominating Google's Search

Great SEO practices are incredibly important to your business because according to recent research, 89 percent of customers start their buying processes through a search engine, with as little as 20 percent actually scrolling down the search results page. That means you want your website to populate as high on the search results as possible.

SEO is not only good for getting traffic to your website, but you’ll likely get more customers into your doors and more followers on your social media accounts. Nearly three-quarters of consumers who do a local search online end up actually visiting the store if it’s within five miles of them. And when it comes to social media, sites such as Facebook help lead customers to your pages. Facebook produced 61 percent of all website visits from social sites in 2016, so it’s no wonder a majority of businesses incorporate social media in their SEO strategies.

Related: How to Pick Your First SEO Keywords

For more, check out the infographic below.