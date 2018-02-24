This Entrepreneur is Doing His Bit for the Environment

Carbon Clean Solutions, the brainchild of Aniruddha Sharma and Prateek Bumb, is a UK-based company that specializes in capturing carbon from thin air and putting it to some good use

Not every memory behind an idea is a fond memory. For Aniruddha Sharma, the inspiration to building Carbon Clean, a company to regulate industrial (air) pollution and use it to make by-products, could be traced back to the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. “My parents got married three days before that. My entire family was in town then. I have witnessed what that did to my family members,” recalls Sharma. He also thinks that such incidents will keep happening if industrial pollution and chemical emissions are not carefully handled. Carbon Clean Solutions, the brainchild of Aniruddha Sharma and Prateek Bumb, is a UK-based company that specializes in capturing carbon from thin air and putting it to some good use: making soot and soda ash. Interestingly, a lot of other companies are also working on the same, but with sky-high costing. On being asked as to how do they manage the costing with equal (or more) productivity, Sharma says that the ‘magic’ is the technology they developed based on the chemical called monoethanolamine. This chemical reacts selectively with carbondioxide, and the rest of the gaseous mixture is safely released. Talking about his entrepreneurial journey, Sharma fondly remembers his IIT days and says, “In 2009, when we were just students, my dorm room was the corporate headquarters. Prateek’s dorm was the corporate lab where we built this technology. We even had to bunk our mid-term exams to travel to Silicon Valley.” According to them, the trip gave them huge exposure. The company was seed-funded with $50,000 in the summer of 2009. And with that came further funding and investments in their company. Along with the Tuticorin Power plant, the Boundary Dam project in Saskatchewan in Canada is one of the largest coal power plant that captures all of its emissions. It is one of their biggest projects.