35 under 35

Lifestyle

Nikhat Zareen Is A 3-Time Boxing Gold Medalist. But That's Not All

The-26-year-old Arjuna Awardee, Nikhat Zareen believes the recipe for her success and for any successful sportsperson is, " Dedication, hard work and sacrifices."

By Kavya Pillai
Lifestyle

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The Man In Blue

Our cricketers are by far one of the strongest role models for this country's youth, and Bhuvenshwar Kumar is one of them.

Lifestyle

Aanchal Malhotra: This Generation's Historian

Our conversation with Aanchal Malhotra, the 33-year-old author of three books started with a question - Why did a book about the Partition, which is a chapter in every school history book, bring in so many young readers?

Starting a Business

Junkies On a High

Coolberg founders on building India's first zero alcohol beverage company

Entrepreneurs

This Startup is Bridging the Gap Between Businesses and Designer Community

What makes Designhill different is its ability to provide a creative solution to every type of consumer whether it is a multinational organisation or a work-from-home mother.

Entrepreneurs

Pharma Journalist Turned Michelin-Star Makes it into Entrepreneur India's 35under35!

First Indian woman to get a Michelin, Garima Arora speaks about her entrepreneurial journey with Gaa

Business News

Entrepreneur Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The 35 people are a mix of beguiling divas, wealthiest, most promising businessmen and athletes under the age of 35

Starting a Business

5 Things to Keep in Mind For Entrepreneurs Who Start Post 35

Success of a venture will be a result of your strong will power and there's no looking back if things are done with conviction

Entrepreneurs

This Entrepreneur is Accessorizing the Millennial

The entrepreneur has recently received an investment of $650,000 from the Singapore-based Lion Rock Capital

Entrepreneurs

The Story of a Life Saver - Arun Chandra Raju

Chandru and his team are now developing 3D living human mini-livers and corneas

Entrepreneurs

This Start-up is Building a Hip Office Culture

The 32 employee strength company wants to make sure that they focus on the right things and not just expand mindlessly

Entrepreneurs

Gaurav Mehta and the Story Behind Coin Watch

Jaipur Watch Company now manufactures its own cases, dials and crowns

Entrepreneurs

The Audacious Journey of India's Youngest Ethical Hacker Trishneet Arora

Arora has also tied up with the Central Bureau of Investigation and Government of India to ease out Unified Payment Interface application

Entrepreneurs

Decoding the Rise and Rise of Unacademy

Currently, growing at 75 per cent month on month with a team of 80, Unacademy has raised their second round of investment from Blume Ventures, along with Stanford Angels India, WaterBridge Ventures, Sachin Bansal, Binny Bansal, Vijay Shekhar Sharma