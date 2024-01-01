35 under 35
Nikhat Zareen Is A 3-Time Boxing Gold Medalist. But That's Not All
The-26-year-old Arjuna Awardee, Nikhat Zareen believes the recipe for her success and for any successful sportsperson is, " Dedication, hard work and sacrifices."
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The Man In Blue
Our cricketers are by far one of the strongest role models for this country's youth, and Bhuvenshwar Kumar is one of them.
Aanchal Malhotra: This Generation's Historian
Our conversation with Aanchal Malhotra, the 33-year-old author of three books started with a question - Why did a book about the Partition, which is a chapter in every school history book, bring in so many young readers?
Masaba Gupta - the fashion designer turned entrepreneur to now an actor
Queen of Quirk
Junkies On a High
Coolberg founders on building India's first zero alcohol beverage company
This Startup is Bridging the Gap Between Businesses and Designer Community
What makes Designhill different is its ability to provide a creative solution to every type of consumer whether it is a multinational organisation or a work-from-home mother.
Pharma Journalist Turned Michelin-Star Makes it into Entrepreneur India's 35under35!
First Indian woman to get a Michelin, Garima Arora speaks about her entrepreneurial journey with Gaa
Entrepreneur Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019
The 35 people are a mix of beguiling divas, wealthiest, most promising businessmen and athletes under the age of 35
5 Things to Keep in Mind For Entrepreneurs Who Start Post 35
Success of a venture will be a result of your strong will power and there's no looking back if things are done with conviction
This Entrepreneur is Accessorizing the Millennial
The entrepreneur has recently received an investment of $650,000 from the Singapore-based Lion Rock Capital
The Story of a Life Saver - Arun Chandra Raju
Chandru and his team are now developing 3D living human mini-livers and corneas
This Start-up is Building a Hip Office Culture
The 32 employee strength company wants to make sure that they focus on the right things and not just expand mindlessly
Gaurav Mehta and the Story Behind Coin Watch
Jaipur Watch Company now manufactures its own cases, dials and crowns
The Audacious Journey of India's Youngest Ethical Hacker Trishneet Arora
Arora has also tied up with the Central Bureau of Investigation and Government of India to ease out Unified Payment Interface application
Decoding the Rise and Rise of Unacademy
Currently, growing at 75 per cent month on month with a team of 80, Unacademy has raised their second round of investment from Blume Ventures, along with Stanford Angels India, WaterBridge Ventures, Sachin Bansal, Binny Bansal, Vijay Shekhar Sharma