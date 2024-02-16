Abhishek Agarwal: The Fashionable Outsider Agarwal is a 35 founder of Purple Style Labs since its inceptions and investments from actors like Madhuri Dixit took the luxury retail market by a storm.

By Kavya Pillai

A beloved television character, Carrie Bradshaw once said, "I like my money right where I can see it…hanging in my closet." Who can blame her when we have individuals like Abhishek Agarwal who describe themselves as one of those " rare engineers who likes to dress", Agarwal is a 35 founder of Purple Style Labs since its inceptions and investments from actors like Madhuri Dixit took the luxury retail market by a storm.

Agarwal's journey in fashion is nothing short of unconventional. He has a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Aerospace Engineering from Bombay and firmly believes one's educational background rarely backs their work or business. " For general things like consumer business, which is very much about your understanding of the world, education doesn't play any major role," he said. "It's like saying that, hey, because I am an accounting graduate or I have an MBA, I understand finance better. No. You may know the theory better, but profitability is a very simple formula," he added.

Agarwal started his career at Deutsche Bank three years out of college. He used to be an equity derivative structure or trader for them and while changing banks in 2015 he thought, "Let me start something on my own." Choosing the luxury fashion market was a decision that stemmed from a personal interest in fashion. He was inspired by the company LVMH, " they never built anything they bought and they scaled it so that with that vision I started Purple Style Labs." A major milestone was "when I bought Bernie's Pop Up shop in Feb 2018 and we have scaled it to about 100X in the last six years." We concluded our conversation with a final question, what does the road to profitability look like? Agarwal bluntly shared, "We did 372 crore revenue in FI 23, so in 2023 we have crossed 500 crore in revenue." One can only expect this figure to increase in the coming years.

