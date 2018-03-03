Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Montblanc

Image credit: Montblanc
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Looking for a change in style? Keep your gear in order with Montblanc’s Extreme leather collection. Combining contemporary techniques and its traditional leather manufacturing processes since 1926, the collection offers leather goods with color variants of grey, black, maroon, and deep blue. If compartments are your essentials, then the collection’s backpack is for you, and with its woven-look leather construction lined with waterproof neoprene, it’s easily paired for your smart casual ensemble.

At the same time, pair your business suit with the collection’s minimalist briefcase, which boasts of multiple inside pockets and adjustable and detachable shoulder strap- it’s a wardrobe staple built to last and worth the treat. The functional and aesthetically pleasing collection also comes with essential leather goods to complement the bags, including wallets, pocket holders, and business card holders. And throughout the collection, the fine leather used is water, heat and scratch resistant, so you don’t have to fret about damaging your valuables.

