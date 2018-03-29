Rising Stars: The Top 100 New Franchises to Keep Your Eyes On

These companies may be new to the scene, but they are already giving the big guys a run for their money with innovative models, marketing methods and menus.

March 29, 2018 2 min read

This story appears in the April 2018 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

For many, buying a franchise means being part of an already sizable system that’s been around for decades. But it can also mean getting in on the ground floor of the next big thing and growing your business for decades. And now you’ve got more options than ever. Of the 1,023 companies that applied for Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500 ranking, 225 have been franchising for five years or less (since 2013). We’ve gathered the top 100 of those new franchises. They may be new to the scene, but these companies are already giving the big guys a run for their money with innovative models, marketing methods and menus.

Related: 5 Affordable Franchises You Can Start for Less Than $10,000

The top 100 new franchises are ranked based on our Franchise 500 formula, which scores companies based on a comprehensive evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength and financial strength and stability. The ranking is not intended as an endorsement of any particular franchise, though. No matter how long a company has been franchising, it’s essential that you do your due diligence before investing. Read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to franchisees to find out if the opportunity is right for you.

Click here to see our ranking of the top 100 newest franchises.