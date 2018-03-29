Franchises

Rising Stars: The Top 100 New Franchises to Keep Your Eyes On

These companies may be new to the scene, but they are already giving the big guys a run for their money with innovative models, marketing methods and menus.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Rising Stars: The Top 100 New Franchises to Keep Your Eyes On
Image credit: aluxum | Getty Images
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2018 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

For many, buying a franchise means being part of an already sizable system that’s been around for decades. But it can also mean getting in on the ground floor of the next big thing and growing your business for decades. And now you’ve got more options than ever. Of the 1,023 companies that applied for Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500 ranking, 225 have been franchising for five years or less (since 2013). We’ve gathered the top 100 of those new franchises. They may be new to the scene, but these companies are already giving the big guys a run for their money with innovative models, marketing methods and menus.

Related: 5 Affordable Franchises You Can Start for Less Than $10,000

The top 100 new franchises are ranked based on our Franchise 500 formula, which scores companies based on a comprehensive evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength and financial strength and stability. The ranking is not intended as an endorsement of any particular franchise, though. No matter how long a company has been franchising, it’s essential that you do your due diligence before investing. Read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to franchisees to find out if the opportunity is right for you.

Click here to see our ranking of the top 100 newest franchises. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

There's a Skilled Trade Labor Shortage. Can We Fix It?

Franchises

Why This Entrepreneur Went from Independent Business Owner to Franchisee

Franchises

How a Colorado Home-Improvement Franchise Found Its Market