The Executive Selection: Eyewa

March 16, 2018 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ever noticed how buying new eyeglasses can be a dreary experience? Seeing how it’s also nonexistent online, this inspired Mehdi Oudghiri and Anass Boumediene -both former co-managing directors of foodpandato launch MENA e-commerce platform eyewa in 2017.

Focusing solely on curating eyewear, the platform promises to offer versatile choices and convenience at competitive prices (plus free shipping)- with shoppers able to try on pieces with its web try-on tech (similar to an Instagram or Snapchat filter), or home try-on feature by picking five frames and trying them on from the convenience of your home. As a niche e-commerce player, the team focuses on providing the best experience and value for customers.

And the market seems to notice too: the platform has raised US$1.1 million from UAE and KSA investors in a seed round led by Equitrust, the investment arm of Choueiri Group, which the team plans to use for its expansion across the GCC. With 2,000 products and 50 renowned brands including Ray- Ban, Oakley, Emporio Armani, Police, Prada, Marc Jacobs, Lacoste, Michael Kors, Fendi and Chloe, you won’t run out of choices for your eyewear needs.

Related: The Executive Selection: Tom Ford