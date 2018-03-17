The Woman Behind 'Frooti' Shares What Keeps Her Going So Strong

Schauna Chauhan initiated the open door policy at the organisation making the work environment more comfortable and approachable

March 17, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Chauhan has been the driving force behind Frooti, a widely accepted innovation of India. Chauhan joined the board in 1999 and took over as a CEO in 2006 and since then, there has been a steady increase in their market share in the countries where they have been exporting. "I have continuously focused on growing our brands and innovating new products," says Chauhan.

Calm at home and aggressive at work, has been "the Schauna way" of building this beverage division. She encourages the staff not to work for long hours, beginning the day early at 8.30am and getting done by 5pm, giving employees a lot of time to indulge in activities other than work. "My first step as a CEO was to smarten up. I believe one should never start thinking 'you know it all' because that's never going to happen," she adds. Also, she initiated the open door policy at the organisation making the work environment more comfortable and approachable.

Further, she made it a point not send too many emails and instead suggests the employees to get up from the desks and walk up for a chat, focusing on building a more interactive culture.

(This article was first published in the March issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)