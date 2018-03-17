shepreneurs

The Woman Behind 'Frooti' Shares What Keeps Her Going So Strong

Schauna Chauhan initiated the open door policy at the organisation making the work environment more comfortable and approachable
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Woman Behind 'Frooti' Shares What Keeps Her Going So Strong
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Former Feature Writer, Entrepreneur India Magazine
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Chauhan has been the driving force behind Frooti, a widely accepted innovation of India. Chauhan joined the board in 1999 and took over as a CEO in 2006 and since then, there has been a steady increase in their market share in the countries where they have been exporting. "I have continuously focused on growing our brands and innovating new products," says Chauhan.

Calm at home and aggressive at work, has been "the Schauna way" of building this beverage division. She encourages the staff not to work for long hours, beginning the day early at 8.30am and getting done by 5pm, giving employees a lot of time to indulge in activities other than work. "My first step as a CEO was to smarten up. I believe one should never start thinking 'you know it all' because that's never going to happen," she adds. Also, she initiated the open door policy at the organisation making the work environment more comfortable and approachable.

Further, she made it a point not send too many emails and instead suggests the employees to get up from the desks and walk up for a chat, focusing on building a more interactive culture.

(This article was first published in the March issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

By Connecting Food With Technology, This Woman Entrepreneur Made it to The Entrepreneur India's Women to Watch For Class of 2019

Meet The Dessert Diva Who Made it to Entrepreneur India's Women to Watch For Class of 2019

Meet The Fashion Hostess Who Made it to Entrepreneur India's Women to Watch For Class of 2019