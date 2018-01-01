shepreneurs

More From This Topic

This Woman Serial Entrepreneur Doubles up as a Perfect Mentor to New Ventures

This Woman Serial Entrepreneur Doubles up as a Perfect Mentor to New Ventures

Women serial entrepreneur and investor Lathika Pai shares her entrepreneurial journey with Entrepreneur India's Rahul R.
Rahul R | 3 min read
Meet the Lady Behind One of the Leading Multi-brand Beauty Retailers in India

Meet the Lady Behind One of the Leading Multi-brand Beauty Retailers in India

By end of FY2018, Nykaa will have 17 offline stores and by next year, it is planning to set up 50 more stores
Vanita D'souza | 2 min read
Upasana Makati - A Blessing in Disguise for the Visually Handicapped

Upasana Makati - A Blessing in Disguise for the Visually Handicapped

She is the force behind India's first lifestyle magazine in Braille
Sugandh Bahl | 2 min read
This Entrepreneur is Working Towards a Greener India Through Her Venture

This Entrepreneur is Working Towards a Greener India Through Her Venture

Sulajja Firodia Motwani, founder and CEO of Kinetic Green aims to provide e-mobility to the masses
Sugandh Bahl | 2 min read
Hyderabad Angels (HA) Invests upto $1 Million in Technology-Based, Asset Light and Scalable Business Models

Hyderabad Angels (HA) Invests upto $1 Million in Technology-Based, Asset Light and Scalable Business Models

Interaction with Esha Rao and Mounika Nimmagada who are part of the investment team at Hyderabad Angels.
Rahul R | 3 min read
This Lady is Balancing Entrepreneurship With Purpose

This Lady is Balancing Entrepreneurship With Purpose

Deepanjali Dalmia aims to grow her business organically launching baby diapers soon
Anindita Ganguly | 2 min read
This Padma Shri Winner Has Made India Proud Not Just Once

This Padma Shri Winner Has Made India Proud Not Just Once

Mithali Dorai Raj became the first cricket player to make 6,000 runs in WODIs in 2017
Aashika Jain | 2 min read
There Seems to Be No End to What This Comedy Princess Can Do

There Seems to Be No End to What This Comedy Princess Can Do

Dancing to the tunes of 'Jhalak Dikhalaja', has been a major milestone for her
Sugandh Bahl | 2 min read
This South India-focused Director is Venturing Into the Digital Content Space With All Guns Blazing

This South India-focused Director is Venturing Into the Digital Content Space With All Guns Blazing

Swapna Dutt now wants to concentrate on films that will be remembered even after two generations
Aashika Jain | 2 min read
How This Entrepreneur Turned the Tides of Her Father's Hospitality Business

How This Entrepreneur Turned the Tides of Her Father's Hospitality Business

As a second generation entrepreneur, Nirupa Shankar is keen to make her own mark by working on ideas within larger corporate structure that impacts the business and the industry as a whole
Sugandh Bahl | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.