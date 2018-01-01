shepreneurs
Breaking Barriers: Decoding India's Shepreneurs
Looking at women who dared to break the glass ceiling and tracing their entrepreneurial journeys
More From This Topic
This Woman Serial Entrepreneur Doubles up as a Perfect Mentor to New Ventures
Women serial entrepreneur and investor Lathika Pai shares her entrepreneurial journey with Entrepreneur India's Rahul R.
Meet the Lady Behind One of the Leading Multi-brand Beauty Retailers in India
By end of FY2018, Nykaa will have 17 offline stores and by next year, it is planning to set up 50 more stores
Upasana Makati - A Blessing in Disguise for the Visually Handicapped
She is the force behind India's first lifestyle magazine in Braille
This Entrepreneur is Working Towards a Greener India Through Her Venture
Sulajja Firodia Motwani, founder and CEO of Kinetic Green aims to provide e-mobility to the masses
Hyderabad Angels (HA) Invests upto $1 Million in Technology-Based, Asset Light and Scalable Business Models
Interaction with Esha Rao and Mounika Nimmagada who are part of the investment team at Hyderabad Angels.
This Lady is Balancing Entrepreneurship With Purpose
Deepanjali Dalmia aims to grow her business organically launching baby diapers soon
This Padma Shri Winner Has Made India Proud Not Just Once
Mithali Dorai Raj became the first cricket player to make 6,000 runs in WODIs in 2017
There Seems to Be No End to What This Comedy Princess Can Do
Dancing to the tunes of 'Jhalak Dikhalaja', has been a major milestone for her
This South India-focused Director is Venturing Into the Digital Content Space With All Guns Blazing
Swapna Dutt now wants to concentrate on films that will be remembered even after two generations
How This Entrepreneur Turned the Tides of Her Father's Hospitality Business
As a second generation entrepreneur, Nirupa Shankar is keen to make her own mark by working on ideas within larger corporate structure that impacts the business and the industry as a whole