Entrepreneurs / Project Grow

Thinx Founder Taps a Life of Design Influences for New Shoe Company

Antonia Saint Dunbar has built a career developing new products to make women's lives better.
Thinx Founder Taps a Life of Design Influences for New Shoe Company
Image credit: Antonia Saint Dunbar
- Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

How Success Happens is a podcast featuring polar explorers, authors, ultramarathoners, artists and more to better understand what connects dreaming and doing. Host Linda Lacina guides these chats so anyone can understand the traits that underpin achievement and what fuels the decisions to push us forward. Listen below or click here to read more shownotes.

She's been called a "feminist genius" for her part in designing THINX underwear, a revolutionary self-absorbing undergarment which eliminates the need for tampons or pads.

Now Antonia Saint Dunbar is stepping into the shoe industry with Antonia Saint NY, a line of high-tech heels and flats that feel like sneakers on the inside. How Success Happens host Linda Lacina spoke with the serial disrupter about her drive to provide innovative solutions for women, and how sacrifice, commitment and practice have fueled her success.

