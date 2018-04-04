Recruit More Millennials by Offering This One Big Perk

/

You can attract and retain more millennials by easing their college debt.

Young adults today, as a group, have it tougher than previous generations did when starting out. The burden of student loans is one big difference between the baby boomers and later generations. It creates anxiety for these newer employees, and it leads them to delay building wealth, buying a home and saving for retirement.

Here’s a thought: Help these men and women out. Companies have come up with a variety of potential solutions, including bonuses directed at student loan payments or making saving in other areas, such as 401(k)s, more attractive.

It’s not charity that I’m talking about. It’s a recruitment and retainment tool.

The companies that incentivize those employees by recognizing the challenges they face are going to do a better job of maintaining a happy, long-lasting workforce.