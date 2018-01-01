Scott Wylie

Guest Writer

Chairman and CEO, First Western

Scott Wylie co-founded First Western in 2002 after recognizing the need for an integrated approach for delivering financial services to the growing affluent market. As chairman and CEO of First Western, Wylie provides leadership for the holding company, as well as management of the bank and trust services. Most recently, he served as chairman and CEO of Northern Trust Bank of Colorado after having sold his prior institution, Trust Bank of Colorado, to Northern in 1998.