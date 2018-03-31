5 Reasons Why Your Employees Are Quitting

/

As an employer, it's important to treat your workers with respect.

March 31, 2018 3 min read

Retaining talent is as important as attracting new talent because job-hopping can actually be very costly for the employer. Therefore, employers should always be in touch with their employees and understand why their employees stay and, for the quitters, why they quit. Below I have put together the most common reasons of why employees leave and how an employer can avoid this situation.

1. Low compensation

Everybody wants to get paid what they deserve, and when an employee finds out they are getting paid lower than the market value, this person feels undervalued and wants to leave. As an employer, if you want to keep an employee who is getting paid lower than the average, you either should have a great company culture or a well-known brand recognition. Otherwise, as soon as your employee finds another job with higher compensation, they will leave.

2. Lack of career advancement opportunity

Employees always look for new opportunities to advance their skills so that they can move up the career ladder. Especially employees from Generations Y and Z want their employers to provide them training options or rotational programs within work so that they can improve themselves. Therefore, if an employee feels that work has started to become routine or the managers don’t give importance to his/her progress, they will want to leave.

3. Relationships with co-workers and managers

Employees do not leave companies -- they leave their managers and co-workers. If an employee has problems with their manager, then it means that this employee will most likely leave soon. Also, if an employee doesn’t have any friends at work whom they chit-chat or go to lunch with, this employee is most probably not happy with their job and may soon leave the company.

4. Job security

Nobody wants to work in an environment in which the future of the company is unclear. Employers should demonstrate stability and growth to their employees. One way they can do this is by sharing financial reports with them quarterly or informing them via monthly newsletters. The important point is to be transparent to your employees so that they can feel secure in their jobs.

5. Pursue other opportunities

Sometimes your employees leave because they want to pursue other career opportunities. They may want to make a career change or go to graduate school to make an academic career, or they may want to found their own businesses. Therefore, no matter what you do, sometimes you cannot stop them because of their personal goals or life events.