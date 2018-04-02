Entrepreneurs, Save The Date For TiE Dubai's TiECon 2018

April 2, 2018 2 min read

TiECon Dubai, an invitation-only entrepreneurship convention organized by the Dubai Chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) is all set to bring together a line-up of global business leaders on April 18 at the Dubai Knowledge Park Auditorium. The flagship event intends to leverage regional and international entrepreneurs to share their key business practices, personal experiences, and more through panel discussions, workshops, and skill development clinics. According to a statement by the entity, “TiECon Dubai 2018 will be held under the ‘Year of Zayed’ banner drawing on parallels between building a nation, building a sustainable entrepreneurship environment, and building successful companies.”

Image credit: TiE Dubai.

As a key gathering of the entrepreneur community in the region, TiECon Dubai 2018 will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, and key government stakeholders, (more than 300 participants expected) along with participation from their own network members from over a dozen countries for the day-long convention. Deepak Padmanabhan, President of TiE Dubai, adds in a statement that this year’s event “will bring a new crop of regional and international entrepreneurial heavyweights to share their personal journeys and present their insights to startups and entrepreneurs in the region.” Besides current entrepreneurship trends, opportunities and challenges, the event also intends to focus on the four themes drawn from the values of Zayed: Wisdom, Respect, Sustainability and Human Development.

TiE Dubai will also be launching its TiE Mentorship Program for startups that runs across three phases. The final phase of the selection of twelve startups to be paired with TiE network mentors will take place at TiECon Dubai 2018. In addition to the mentorship program, TiECon Dubai 2018 will also have special tracks for women entrepreneurs and clinics for sustainable business practices. Muna Al Gurg, Director Retail - Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, Elie Habib, co-founder, Anghami, Omar Al Jundi, founder and CEO, Badia Farms are a few speakers slated to share insights at the event.

