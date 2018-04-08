How to Win -- and Why You Fail

/

There's a big difference between 'surviving' and 'thriving.'

April 8, 2018 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



It’s been a while since I’ve recorded a solo round for the podcast, but I had something to say that got me fired up.

Lately I’ve been thinking a lot about the difference between surviving versus thriving -- in business and life. It makes a massive difference in how you experience each day, as well as each year, but it really doesn’t take too much adjustment to flip from one to the other. This one shift in my life has made a huge difference, so I wanted to record an episode where I break down how to do this.

Most of the powerful advice I’ve been given in my life has been really simple. And this is no different. But it makes the biggest difference day in and day out in my results.

I’m giving you my very best insights and answers in this episode on how I have been able to deliver powerful results, keep progressing and stay healthy and motivated. And it’s not as hard as you might think.

Welcome to a straight-talking solo round on some of my best business (and life) strategy in Episode 620.

