Why Educating Employees About Retirement Plans Is Critical

Encouraging retirement savings is a leader's responsibility.

April 16, 2018 1 min read

When it comes to 401(k)s and retirement plans, it’s important to help your employees out as much as possible. Make sure they take the time to learn how the plans can have a positive and outsized impact on their lives down the road.

But, don’t make it too easy. Don’t just hand them brochures and paperwork and walk away.

Seminars and classes can be very helpful, but make sure they are relevant to younger workers in both content and delivery.

Think about how technology can help these employees learn how money grows. It will become one of the most important lessons they ever learn.

