Elon Musk Explains Why He's Still Sleeping on the Tesla Factory Floor

/

The Tesla founder and CEO gives people a peek behind the curtain in a new interview.

April 12, 2018 2 min read

A Note From The Editor Think your company has what it takes to make our Top Company Cultures list? Apply now. Apply now »

Elon Musk may so crunched that he's sleeping at his factory to make sure that the Model 3 production is on track, but he apparently had enough time to sit down with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King to give her a tour of the operation and share his insights about government oversight on technology.

Musk described the past several months as stressful, difficult and painful. He said that sleeping on the factory floor wasn’t his idea of fun, but he considers it something that has to be done.

"I don't have time to go home and shower," Musk explained. "I don't believe like people should be experiencing hardship while the CEO is like off on vacation."

He noted that while there has been a delay on the Model 3, he and his team aren’t giving up on getting each customer their car. It just might take six to nine months longer than anticipated. Of the cancellations that have occurred, Musk said, "It's mostly like people cancel because, you know, they just needed a car and we didn't have a car for them.”

Given that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spent a good deal of two days on Capitol Hill talking about whether the social media giant could regulate itself in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data breach, King asked Musk his thoughts on the matter.

“I do think there should be some regulations on AI. I think there should be regulations on social media to the degree that it negatively affects the public good," Musk said. "We can't have like willy-nilly proliferation of fake news, that's crazy. You can't have more types of fake news than real news. That's allowing public deception to go unchecked. That's crazy."