This Is How to Blow Up Your Business on Social Media

Get the basics right and keep at it.

April 18, 2018 3 min read

Going viral on social media is what every business wants to do. All the attention and all the respect can take your business to the next level. The problem is doing it. I’m a regular follower of social media and I’ve experimented with different strategies to garner more interactions. But I’ve boiled it down to two simple tips.

Here are the two secrets you need to know about to make your brand blow up on social media.

It’s all about unique and personalised content.

This shouldn’t come as any surprise. Everyone talks about the importance of unique content without specifying. What I’ve discovered is that the way to get unique content is to make it possible. I post images and videos from my life, while making an overall point designed to help others. Nobody can copy this content and you can only get it by visiting my social media pages.

Aim to do that with your business. Go out of your way to make sure that your content is so useful and exclusive to you that people must visit. Another point to make is that this content must be useful. I post images from my life not because I want to show off but, so I can be transparent about how I work and the rewards that my teachings bring. I want to show that I’m the real deal.

As you can see, there’s always value behind it. Someone somewhere is always going to benefit from what I post, and that’s the question I ask myself before I hit that ‘Post’ button.

Integrate your social media blast into a grand strategy.

Why do you want to blow up on social media? This is the obvious question nobody ever asks companies when they say they want to be more successful on social media. Shockingly, when people do ask the question businesses are unable to answer. They’re simply following the crowd.

So why do you want to blow up on social media? Attention alone is completely irrelevant. Attention is not going to grow your sales. Lots of comments are not going to get you anything more than your fifteen minutes of fame. Think about how your social media channels fit into your overall strategy. What is your main goal of using social media? It must translate to more sales and greater profits for your company.

So, before you start to tailor your content, consider what you want your target market to do. You may want them to contact you or you may want them to download a piece of content from your website. It could be a simple as driving content to your main web platform.

But state that strategy and fit those tactics into the plan for your business.

These two tips explain how you can succeed on social media and why you want to succeed on social media. They improve clarity and provide a laser focus on your content ideas. Are you ready to start hitting it big on social media?