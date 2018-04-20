learning curve

How Much can Your Physiology Manipulate Your Learning Abilities?

Posture can trigger our brain to work for us
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
How Much can Your Physiology Manipulate Your Learning Abilities?
Image credit: graphicstock
Founder & MD - EduBrisk Knowledge
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In human beings, the mental landscape is often manifested in their physiology. Children with some psychological problems are recognizable by their slumped posture, drooping face, facial expressions, etc. In all psychosomatic illnesses, the mind manifests itself through the body, while pain and anguish are acutely manifested on the face. Just as a disturbed mind can affect the body, the converse is also true - controlling certain physiological factors can help us manipulate the brain. 

A popular video by  Dr Robert Hamilton demonstrates how a crying baby can be instantly calmed by turning the baby over, holding her at about forty-five degrees, crossing her hands and rocking her gently. Similarly, various aspects of our physiological well being affect our ability to think, absorb and implement the knowledge that we gather.

Posture directly proportional to learning

Ask your friend what she was doing last Sunday without shifting her gaze away from you and you will notice her struggling! The natural tendency is to throw the head back while the brain heads back into the past. Conversely, bending forward engages the prefrontal cortex for problem-solving. Several studies conducted on chess players reveal the close correlation between posture and thought process. We can harness these findings to our advantage: make small physiological changes consciously and see for yourself how it makes learning easier.

The relation between posture and brain activity

Posture can trigger our brain to work for us. Recent studies reveal that simply sitting up straight can change the way we think. A case in point: Adam, a youngster in our study class, though quite brilliant, was a very distracted boy with a GPA score around 6. When he first came to us, he would stretch out in the chair, legs forward and head leaning back. It did not take us very long to guess that his ‘laid back’ posture may have reserved a back seat for his academic performance. In our counselling session, we informed him that a forward shift in position would help in activating the prefrontal cortex, so that he can grasp everything quickly and learn faster, easier. This struck home and he instantly changed his posture and maintained an upright position in class throughout the year. We were fairly confident that Adam would do well, but when he scored over 9, that really made us sit up too!

Buoyed by the success story, we tried this principle on Davis, Siddarth and Kevin, youngsters with drooping shoulders, chin down and fidgety hands - and the magic repeated. When magic repeats itself, it is called science.

Changes in posture lead to changes in Brain activity

By consciously adopting a confident posture, the brain releases chemicals associated with a sense of well-being, creating a conducive learning environment within. Research, as well as our own experience, suggests that we can fake it to make it! Laughter clubs, whose membership mostly comprises of senior citizens, work on this principle. Their popularity suggests that the older generations probably find it both mood enhancing and boosting memory. Similarly, changing your place of study, drinking water in between, etc., are all beneficial for studies

Key to learning - Tweaks in Physiology

Learning, perceived as a mental activity, is generally seen as dependant on the brain alone. But as a matter of fact, positive physiological conditions can make the brain receptive to learning. An awareness of what makes each learner physiologically receptive would help create a positive learning environment for them.The science of neurolinguistics is relatively new, but we hope that more research in neurolinguistics will offer us simple, non-technological techniques to make learning easier.To people going through learning challenges, simple physiological tweaks are like a life jacket to a drowning man and it could make a magical difference!

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Learning

The Ultimate Guide to Learning Anything Faster

Digital Marketing

7 Fresh Aspects That One Should Know About Digital Marketing

Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship, A Means to a Sustainable Livelihood