Infographic: Five Scientific Reasons People Are Wired To Respond To Visual Marketing

Infographic: Five Scientific Reasons People Are Wired To Respond To Visual Marketing
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

“Visuals are processed 60,000 times faster than text, and it takes twice as long to process and recognize words.” According to a study and infographic by iScribblers, the aforementioned sentence would make more sense and would be easily retained by readers if it had been in visual form. 

Titled Five scientific reasons people are wired to respond to visual marketing, the infographic explains why visuals play a key role in any marketing strategy, and offers scientific backing to why visuals-driven social networks such as Instagram, Snapchat, and even Pinterest have succeeded in engaging users like no other platform. Mentioning that the human brain is made for visual processing, the study notes that people remember 80% of what they see, and only 20% of what they do. Further, it observes that adding images to information increases the recall value by up to 65%, and points out that given the average attention span of humans is 8 seconds -a second lesser than even a goldfish- use of visuals in brand messaging is critical for enterprises.

To better understand the power of visual marketing, check out this infographic by iScribblers below.

Image credit: iScribblers.

