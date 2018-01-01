Jason Falls is a noted author, speaker and influencer in the social and digital marketing space. He is the senior vice president for digital strategy at Elasticity, an integrated marketing firm with offices in St. Louis, Mo., and Louisville, Ky. He is the author of two books on digital marketing and a frequent analyst and commentator on the social technology space.
Marketing
Do Brands Need to 'Speak American'?
Marketers are missing out on a cultural segment of U.S. population called out as the "New Heartland," report says.
Social Media
Marketing Via Paid Online Influencers Sees Dramatic Growth in Survey
More marketers than ever are utilizing so-called 'sponsored social,' with the strategy closing in on display ads. Does this signal a shift in the industry?
Social Media
The Hard Truths About the Fast Rise of Ello
The newest social network is all the rage, but not a real threat to Facebook.
Branding
On the Rocks: Jack Daniel's and Liquor Giant Diageo Feud Over 'Tennessee Whiskey'
What makes a whiskey a Tennessee whiskey? These two companies have different ideas -- and the debate is getting heated.
Social Media Marketing
Getting Started on Twitter and Facebook As a Business Owner
Don't know where to begin when it comes to social media? Here's a primer on how to learn quickly what could work best for you and your company.
Marketing
How to Get Your Money's Worth From Social Media Campaigns
In this special 'Ask Entrepreneur' feature, marketing expert Jason Falls on tracking the value of social media marketing.
Marketing
How to Drive Sales Through Social Media
In this special 'Ask Entrepreneur' feature, marketing expert Jason Falls discusses how business owners can convert followers into paying customers.
Marketing
How 4 Small Businesses Are Winning on Pinterest
The hot social network can help boost website traffic, sales and customer retention.
Marketing
5 Things You Need to Know About Facebook's Edgerank Algorithm
Engaging content and interactivity can help boost your visibility with fans.
Marketing
5 Mobile Marketing Questions Every Business Owner Needs Answered
No-nonsense advice on how you can be more mobile friendly without all the guesswork.
Marketing
Why Forums May Be the Most Powerful Social Media Channel for Brands
Forums and message boards can help you connect with customers -- but keep the marketing messages to a minimum.
Ready for Anything
Four Ways LinkedIn Can Help Your Business Grow
Here's how to use the professional social network to find marketing prospects and more.
Marketing
What You Need to Know About Using Hashtags on Twitter
Here's how you can use hashtags so your tweets can reach a larger audience and attract more followers.
Technology
How Pinterest Is Becoming the Next Big Thing in Social Media for Business
The online 'pinboard' is driving serious traffic and proving to be a powerful online marketing tool for some companies.