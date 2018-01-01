Jason Falls

Jason Falls is a noted author, speaker and influencer in the social and digital marketing space. He is the senior vice president for digital strategy at Elasticity, an integrated marketing firm with offices in St. Louis, Mo., and Louisville, Ky. He is the author of two books on digital marketing and a frequent analyst and commentator on the social technology space.

Do Brands Need to 'Speak American'?
Marketing

Do Brands Need to 'Speak American'?

Marketers are missing out on a cultural segment of U.S. population called out as the "New Heartland," report says.
8 min read
Marketing Via Paid Online Influencers Sees Dramatic Growth in Survey
Social Media

Marketing Via Paid Online Influencers Sees Dramatic Growth in Survey

More marketers than ever are utilizing so-called 'sponsored social,' with the strategy closing in on display ads. Does this signal a shift in the industry?
10 min read
The Hard Truths About the Fast Rise of Ello
Social Media

The Hard Truths About the Fast Rise of Ello

The newest social network is all the rage, but not a real threat to Facebook.
7 min read
On the Rocks: Jack Daniel's and Liquor Giant Diageo Feud Over 'Tennessee Whiskey'
Branding

On the Rocks: Jack Daniel's and Liquor Giant Diageo Feud Over 'Tennessee Whiskey'

What makes a whiskey a Tennessee whiskey? These two companies have different ideas -- and the debate is getting heated.
4 min read
Getting Started on Twitter and Facebook As a Business Owner
Social Media Marketing

Getting Started on Twitter and Facebook As a Business Owner

Don't know where to begin when it comes to social media? Here's a primer on how to learn quickly what could work best for you and your company.
4 min read
How to Get Your Money's Worth From Social Media Campaigns
Marketing

How to Get Your Money's Worth From Social Media Campaigns

In this special 'Ask Entrepreneur' feature, marketing expert Jason Falls on tracking the value of social media marketing.
How to Drive Sales Through Social Media
Marketing

How to Drive Sales Through Social Media

In this special 'Ask Entrepreneur' feature, marketing expert Jason Falls discusses how business owners can convert followers into paying customers.
How 4 Small Businesses Are Winning on Pinterest
Marketing

How 4 Small Businesses Are Winning on Pinterest

The hot social network can help boost website traffic, sales and customer retention.
5 min read
5 Things You Need to Know About Facebook's Edgerank Algorithm
Marketing

5 Things You Need to Know About Facebook's Edgerank Algorithm

Engaging content and interactivity can help boost your visibility with fans.
5 min read
5 Mobile Marketing Questions Every Business Owner Needs Answered
Marketing

5 Mobile Marketing Questions Every Business Owner Needs Answered

No-nonsense advice on how you can be more mobile friendly without all the guesswork.
5 min read
Why Forums May Be the Most Powerful Social Media Channel for Brands
Marketing

Why Forums May Be the Most Powerful Social Media Channel for Brands

Forums and message boards can help you connect with customers -- but keep the marketing messages to a minimum.
5 min read
Four Ways LinkedIn Can Help Your Business Grow
Ready for Anything

Four Ways LinkedIn Can Help Your Business Grow

Here's how to use the professional social network to find marketing prospects and more.
4 min read
What You Need to Know About Using Hashtags on Twitter
Marketing

What You Need to Know About Using Hashtags on Twitter

Here's how you can use hashtags so your tweets can reach a larger audience and attract more followers.
5 min read
How Pinterest Is Becoming the Next Big Thing in Social Media for Business
Technology

How Pinterest Is Becoming the Next Big Thing in Social Media for Business

The online 'pinboard' is driving serious traffic and proving to be a powerful online marketing tool for some companies.
5 min read
