4 Important Social Skills You Need to Succeed at Work

/

Being social and making friends at work is vital for your success.

April 28, 2018 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Personal Branding Blog



Social skills are soft skills that you need in order to become successful in your career. Good news is that social skills can be learned and improved with practice. Thus, if you are not getting along well with people, having a lack of social skills can be the reason. However, people are everywhere and you need to interact with them in order to continue your life. If you cannot find a common ground with others, you may even lose your job. Therefore, start implementing the below social skills to your daily routine as early as you can so that you can succeed both at work and in your everyday life.

Related: 3 Simple Ways to Increase Empathy at Work

1. Empathy

The ability to relate to others and understand their feelings is a very important skill in today's world. If you listen to other people's concerns and feelings and put yourself in their shoes, you can really understand them. In this way, you create better solutions to problems because you understand what the other people want and need. Also, don't forget that it is important to treat others the way that you want to be treated. This way of thinking always brings you positive returns.

2. Listening

Don't just listen. Be an active listener. This means being fully engaged while someone is speaking. Make eye contact with the speaker, nod when you agree and ask questions when you need clarification. Listen to what the other person says without interruption, take time to think, form a response and then, answer. Don't answer without thinking. Once you are used to listening to others like this, you will see the positive difference immediately.

Related: 5 Best Cities Around the World to Launch a Startup

3. Being positive

Greet your co-workers when you come into work in the morning with a smile on your face. You will be surprised how many smiles you get back. If you are positive, then others will be positive towards you as well. Don't hesitate to use the words "please" and "thank you." Have good manners. Obviously don't let others take advantage of your good behaviors. Know your limits and where you draw the line.

Related: 5 Reasons Why Your Employees Are Quitting

4. Cooperation

Team work is essential in companies. You need to be able to work with others in order to reach a common goal. Therefore, it is important that each person understands what is expected of him or her. If one fails to fulfill their responsibilities in a team, then this may create a domino effect and impact the success of the entire project. For this reason, ensure each team member knows what to do including yourself. Also, help your co-workers when necessary because you are striving for the same goal.