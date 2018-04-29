How to Look and Sound More Confident (Infographic)

/

These quick tips will help boost your confidence in five minutes.

Confidence is an integral part of success. Of course, there’s a difference between confidence and ego, and it’s important you don’t develop the latter.

So how can you look and sound more confident? To start, focus on body language. Keep your hands visible and don’t put them in your pockets when speaking. Hiding your hands can suggest uncertainty and nerves. Also, be sure to make eye contact with the person you’re speaking to and don’t divert your eyes.

Another area to focus on is your voice. Make sure you don’t mumble or shout, and instead keep your voice at a normal speaking level. The more clear you sound, the more confident you come off. That’s why it’s also important not to talk fast and rush your words. In fact, it’s recommended to speak so slowly that it feels like a “snail’s pace.” When you speak slowly, you’ll be more cautious of what you’re saying and can make sure to avoid any “ums” or “likes.”

